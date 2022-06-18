Zeeshan continues to fight challenges in pursuit of his dream

LAHORE – Nineteen-year-old pacer Zeeshan Zameer had once contemplated quitting cricket owing to the complex situation developing in his household but is now one of the bright talents recognised by the PCB Pathways Programme.

Continuing his journey in competitive cricket, Zeeshan was encumbered by several challenges in the start of his career that could have potentially compromised his future. The Karachi-based cricketer had to face the challenge of leaving district-level cricket and travelling back to his village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get his unwell mother operated on but decided to stay back after a local coach offered to take up the medical expenses.

His father is a driver in a private company in Karachi and given the limited financial support, Zeeshan was always willing to go the extra mile to chase his dreams. Rewarded for his excellent performances in the U19 circuit and an impressive PSL 7 outing with Islamabad United, Zeeshan is now one of the 107 cricketers part of the PCB Pathways Programme granted a monthly stipend of PKR30,000 and the chance to be tutored by top coaches at the National High Performance Centre.

“PCB Pathways Programme is a very good initiative because I am aware of how difficult it is for players coming from humble backgrounds,” Zeeshan told PCB Digital. “The players in the programme will be in a better mental space and under less stress as their monetary requirements are being fulfilled by the PCB and they can support their family as well.”

The fast bowler’s rise can be traced back to his stellar show in the National U19 One-Day Tournament 2020-21 when he bagged 19 scalps in 10 games for Sindh U19. His ability to generate steep bounce has been a main feature of his bowling arsenal. Zeeshan, who wants to replicate the heroics of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, was the standout bowler in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 where he picked up 11 wickets in just three matches.

Zeeshan also registered exceptional figures of 5-60 against India in the tournament, delivering his side a memorable victory. Later, he grabbed 5 wickets in as many games in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022. This year, Zeeshan made his maiden appearance in the PSL, where he took prize scalp of Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam in only his second match. “When I got Babar out, it was a special feeling for me. I caught an injury after that match but Babar came to my room, appreciated and motivated me to continue my hard work and to pursue my dream of representing Pakistan.”