Our Staff Reporter

11 gamblers arrested

ATTOCK – Police have arrested 11 gamblers from the jurisdiction of Basal police station and recovered Rs130370, 11 cell phones and a bike from their possession. FIR has been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Reportedly the raid was carried out by SHO Basal police station Arshad Khattak along with his team.

Those arrested include Sadaqat, Aamir Iqbal, Adeel Akhtar, Nasir Ali, Tahir, Farhad, Nauman, Sajjad, Shahid and Azam residents of village Basal and Umar Hayat resident of Kalariyan. Meanwhile, Attock Saddar and Hazro police have arrested a loader rickshaw driver and a pick-up driver for violating Foodstuffs Control Act as police recovered 89 bags and 73 bags full of wheat flour from their possession. Cases under the act have been registered against them and have been sent behind the bars.

On the other hand, Hasanabdal police arrested a dacoit gang consisting of Shakil, Qadeer and Rehmatullah residents of Mohra Khatran. Police recovered cash, three pistols, cell phones and jewellery from their possession.

