15th PrintPak Exhibition in Sept

Karachi – The 15th edition of PrintPak, the printing, packaging, and graphic arts exhibition, is to be held at Karachi Expo Center from September 3-5. The soft launch of the exhibition was held at a local hotel here in which acting President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Shabbir Hassan Mansha was the chief guest. The biggest print show will bring global players of the industry together and promote the soft image of Pakistan as local and foreign companies from around the world will take part in the exhibition and showcase their products and innovations in the field of printing and graphic arts while numerous seminars and workshops will also be held by top notch institutes during the exhibition. It is to be noted that currently the industry has an annual turnover of $7 billion, making it the second largest industry of the country that is providing employment to approximately over 2 million workers. Shabbir Hassan in his speech appreciated the efforts made by PAPGAI to promote the printing industry locally and internationally and said that FPCCI will support and highlight any issues related to the printing industry. Convener PrintPakBasit Zaidi in his welcome note said: “Pakistan has immense potential in the global market of printing, which is estimated at around $760 billion, while the share of Asia is burgeoning to 40% of the total.” He requested the government to provide relaxation on taxation and duties as this in turn will enhance growth of the print industry in just a few years. “PrintPak is the evidence of teamwork and, therefore, I would like to acknowledge the hard work of the exhibition council PAPGAI, exhibition committee members PAPGAI, and Badar Expo Solutions for their co-operation and hard work,” said Basit. Chairman PAPGAI Aziz Khalid said: “In these days of scientific innovation and global trade, every year is a showcase of advanced materials and products catering to the printing industry.”He said this year’s event will feature a better and larger display, highlighting the industry’s export potential even more. “The preparations and campaigns for PRINTPAK 2022 are already in full swing and are being met with an encouraging response from local and international exhibitors,” said Aziz.

Chairman, APPMA Saleem Bikiya in his speech suggested that the exhibition should be held on a yearly basis to give more boost to the print and paper industry.He also urged the government to lessen the burden of taxes on this important industry.

An MoU was also signed on the sideline of the ceremony between Sindh Technical Education and PAPGAI for launching certification program of RPL for technicians.

In the end, Director Sales Badar Expo Solutions Jaffar Abbas gave a detailed presentation about the event.