3 hospitals sealed over selling substandard medicines

KASUR – Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Amir Butt on Saturday sealed three local hospitals over illegal medical practitioners and using spurious medicines. On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, the AC, along with healthcare commission team and drug inspector concerned raided various areas of tehsil Pattoki and sealed Noor Hospital, Bushra Rafiq Hospital and other besides issuing warnings to two medical stores.

The AC said that action would be taken against quacks as well as medical stores for

selling substandard medicines.