400 poultry units distributed in 3 tehsils

FAISALABAD – The Livestock Department has distributed 400 poultry units in rural areas of three tehsils of district Faisalabad. In a statement issued on Saturday, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that 200 poultry units were distributed in Tehsil Faisalabad while 100 units were provided each in Tehsil Jaranwala and Tandlianwala. Each poultry unit comprised of one rooster and four hens, which was provided at subsidised rate of Rs 1140. This programme would help in provision of cheap meat and eggs to people of rural areas, he added.

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 121,000 fine on 49 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours. A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 843 shops in different markets and bazaars.

of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.