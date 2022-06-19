APP

8 motorcycles recovered, bike-lifter arrested

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a bike-lifter and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station managed to net an accused namely Sufiyan, who was a bike-lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.  A case had been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike-lifter.

