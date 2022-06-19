ADB awards Excellence Award to PEDO project 

Peshawar – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has awarded ‘Excellence Award’ to the ongoing solar energy project under the Clean Energy Programme of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

It is being completed under the supervision of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), a subsidiary of Energy & Power Department; the project is in final stage of completion.

In this regard, Secretary Energy and Power Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has crossed another milestone of success in development projects under best strategy and people friendly policy. It will help boost economy position as well as creation of new jobs.

He congratulated Chief Executive PEDO Eng Naeem Khan and members of the project team working on solar energy projects and said that for their excellent performance, the Power Department has been awarded the Excellence Award by the Asian Development Bank for the successful implementation of the project.

He also paid tribute to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan under whose supervision people-friendly projects have been launched for the province. On completion the projects would usher in a new era of development in the province.

Chief Executive PEDO Eng Naeem Khan thanked the management of the Asian Development Bank for their generous financial support to the provincial government, especially the Department of Energy & Power and its subsidiary PEDO in energy projects to provide electricity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He hoped that all ongoing energy projects of PEDO would be completed on time which would further enhance the reputation of the organisation.