Afghanistan’s looming humanitarian crisis and Pakistan’s contributions

After the withdrawal of US led coalition forces from Afghanistan territory in August, Afghan people were once again left helpless to face the worsening humanitarian, economic, health and governance crises. As per United Nation estimates nearly 23 million people, about 55% of the population, in Afghanistan face extreme levels of hunger and nearly 9 million of them were at risk of famine in the wake of years of war and international sanctions.

In a bid to avert approaching humanitarian and economic crisis Pakistan urged world community that worsening humanitarian and economic conditions could force Afghans to take shelter in neighbouring countries and world at large unless urgent aid arrives in Afghanistan. World community was informed that Pakistan already hosts about 3 million Afghan refugees as well as economic migrants and it is not in a position to accept a new influx of refugees due to its difficult economic situation.

To address the worsening situation in Afghanistan, the Pakistan government announced a humanitarian assistance package of Rs5 billion for Afghan people. The package includes 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, winter shelter and emergency medical supplies. On humanitarian ground Pakistan also allowed India to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat through Wagah Border, out of which 2500 metric tonnes was delivered in February 2022. The Pakistan government also offered its air and land route to international donor agencies to provide humanitarian service to Afghan people. Pakistan has so far dispatched an aid of worth Rs2500 million under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

To avert looming humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan, Pakistan hosted 17th (CFMs) extra ordinary session of 57 Nation OIC organisation in last December. Primary objective was to draw world community’s attention to humanitarian crises that was neither in the interest of Afghanistan nor world community and can only be averted through collective efforts. The OIC FMs conference was the biggest international gathering on the Afghan issue since the Taliban took over the country in August. OIC in declaration decided to set up humanitarian trust fund to be operated by Islamic Development Bank.

In continuation of sending relief items to Afghanistan, Al-Khidmat Foundation and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum arranged a week long free eye camp in Kabul (30 May–05 Jun 2022) wherein Pakistan doctors checked 4290 patients and operated 1033. The forum also had a similar Eye Camp in Kabul as well as in Khost where Afghan patients coming from remote areas were treated.

Besides this, on 14 June 2022, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Lahore and Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in Kabul for assisting the hospital to improve its medical treatment. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, speaking on the occasion highlighted that MoU was to upgrade the health facilities at Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital and bring them at par with global standards.

It is pertinent to mention that Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital is one of the three hospitals built by Pakistan as a gift for the people of Afghanistan. The other two hospitals include Najib Aminullah Khan Logari Hospital in Logar and Nishtar Kidney Centre Hospital, Jalalabad.

In future, University of Lahore plans to open a Nursing and Allied Health Science College to uplift the health sector as well as capacity building to prepare the health care workforce to meet Afghanistan health needs. Afghan Health Minister Dr Qalander Ebad thanked Pakistan government and University of Lahore for state of art 200-bed health facility.

In recent years, Afghanistan has suffered from droughts and climate change which led to low crop yield raising fears of serious food shortage. The weather has impaired problems caused by the decades of war, then drop in foreign aid and the freezing of Afghan assets after Taliban took over in August.

Pakistan being brotherly Muslim country will continue its efforts to provide help and relief to Afghan people in the hour of need. However, Pakistan alone cannot address their issues due to its worsening economic conditions. Therefore, the international community should continue their efforts for a solution to the Afghan plight.

–The writer holds MS in Media Studies and is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.