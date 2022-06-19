Angelina claims 41pc of forcibly displaced people in Ukraine are children

LOS ANGELES – Academy Award-winning actress, filmmaker and UNHCR Special Envoy, Angelina Jolie recently shed light on the trauma faced by the Ukrainian children due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The Eternals star, 47, took to her Instagram handle and shared a detailed note revealing how the children in Ukraine were being affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. She stated that children account for 30 per cent of the population but represent 41 per cent of all forcibly displaced people. “Children bear the greatest consequences from war,” she began. “A collective effort to address the physical and emotional manifestations from trauma must meet not only the needs of children in Ukraine but also in Afghanistan, Yemen and so many other often forgotten conflicts that are funded far below levels adequate to meet children’s needs,” she added. The Salt actress, who also paid a visit to internally displaced refugees in the Ukrainian city of Lviv in May, further stated that, “Local and community-led organisations are innovating new ways to connect children with tools to learn, and nutrition to grow, to help protect them from the worst outcomes of this war, but the global humanitarian response can and must be stronger to ensure this generation of kids have the resources they need to begin healing.”