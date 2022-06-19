Our Staff Reporter

Anti-smog teams seal 15 units

LAHORE – The anti-smog teams of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab, adopting a strict policy, has launched an action against air polluters and sealed 15 units. During the raids in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura and Kasur regions, 15 units were sealed including five steel mills, three scrap recycling units, three kilns and four pyro plants. Secretary EPD Naeem Rauf has said that the smoke from steel mills, recycling units and kilns was causing pollution and spreading various diseases. The indiscriminate operation against smoke emitting units would be continued in future also, he said and added that a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted by the department as the health of people was a priority.

 

