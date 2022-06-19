ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in ‘long march case’

LAHORE – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore granted interim bails until June 28 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case pertaining to violence during the party’s May 25 Islamabad long march.

The PTI leaders granted pre-arrest bail include former energy minister Hammad Azhar, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Murad Raas, and Andleeb Abbas. Subsequently, the court granted the PTI leaders interim bail till June 28 and directed them to cooperate during the investigation.

On June 10, the ATC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 17 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Yasmin Rashid. It is to be noted that several PTI leaders including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others have been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March. Previously, police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. However, Police also added section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in the First Investigation Report (FIR) on Saturday. The court granted interim bail to PTI leaders till June 28 directing them to cooperate during the investigation. The Court also directed the police to submit the case record at the next hearing.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the incumbent government is only focused on political victimization instead of taking measures against rising inflation in the country. She said that they cannot be scared and protests would continue. Hammad Azhar said that he had never assumed that he would be congratulated on the FATF matter in such a way. He said that undeterred the party would continue the struggle.

Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik had filed the application for bail in court on behalf of PTI leaders. The plea had mentioned that the cases are mala fide and that the political leaders were politically victimized. On the other hand, in a separate case against violations of section 144 along with attacks on officials of law enforcement agencies, the ATC court had extended interim bails of PTI leaders.

Previously, the court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Zubair Niazi, Shafqat Mehmood, Murad Raas, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Yasir Gilani, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Akram Usman in attempt to avoid arrest but later on, bail was granted till June 17 that again got extended to June 28.