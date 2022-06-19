Balochistan’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23 today

QUETTA – Balochistan Minister for Finance, Communications and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Saturday said that the Balochistan government will present a people-friendly budget for the financial year 2022-23 today (Sunday).

Talking to APP, he said, in the budget, funds would be allocated to 65 constituencies of Balochistan Assembly on the basis of equality in order to ensure equal development in all the areas of the province. Rehman said that the present provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, would present its first budget, and it had been trying hard to make it a people-friendly and balanced budget with the aim to provide maximum relief to the people of Balochistan. He said that due to limited resources of Balochistan, the budget for the next financial year might project a small deficit but after the Reko Dik agreement by the present government, it would be in a position to present a better budget in the coming years.

During his tenure, the former chief minister did not allocate funds for many important areas and neglected the opposition constituencies on purpose while allocating funds, he said, adding the present government would ensure the provision of funds to all constituencies on equal basis.

Responding to a question, he added that the present provincial government was trying to serve the people as much as possible and would not repeat the mistakes made by the previous governments.