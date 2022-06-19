Bushra Ansari’s latest rendition of ‘Dubai Janay Walay’ wins hearts

A video of actor Bushra Ansari singing ‘Dubai Janay Walay’ from her 1978 comedy fifty Fifty yielded unexpected results this weekend it reminded Pakistani netizens of their uncles and aunties who brought them gifts from abroad when they were younger.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of herself singing the song that was featured in her show 44 years earlier.

At the end of the video, she asked followers if they remembered anything after hearing her sing ‘Dubai Janay Walay’. The video certainly jogged netizens’ memories on Twitter as they shared stories of relatives who went abroad and got them gifts.

One user was reminded of her sister-in-law, who used to bring her souvenirs from abroad.

It stirred the feels in another user who lived in the UAE.

One user used the lyrics of the song to tease a friend who was moving to Dubai.

Another thought she lip-synced to the song though it seems to us as if Ansari is singing in her video.

The song brought back “pleasant memories” for one user.

While another shared a side-by-side clip from the drama and Ansari’s latest video, calling it the “golden era”.

For most users, the song brought with it a lot of nostalgia and good memories.

‘Fifty Fifty’ was a satirical show released in 1978 that starred Zeba Shehnaz, Moin Akhtar, Durdana Butt, Ansari, Sakhi Kamal, Ashraf Khan, Iqbal Ansari, Adil Wadia, Ismail Tara, Asma Abbas, Javed Sheikh, Umer Shareef and Majid Jehnagir. The show was written by Anwar Maqsood and directed by Shoaib Mansoor.