News Desk

CAA instructs airlines take measures to avoid bird collisions

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has advised pilots of airlines to take careful measures to avoid collisions with birds, especially during take-off and landings.

According to details, the alarmingly increasing number of birds had become a headache for Allama Iqbal International Airport and CAA authorities. The CAA has advised airlines to take measures to avoid collisions with birds.

A notum issued by the CAA said that the number of birds has increased drastically in the airport surroundings. Domestic and International airlines have been advised to take preemptive measures to avoid collisions.

The increase of birds around the airport is caused by the number of trash bins and the increase of hotels around the area, the notum said.

The CAA claims that they have informed the district administration repeatedly about the situation but no action has been taken to control the situation.

On June 19, a plane suffered serious damage after colliding with a bird near Lahore airport. The flight PF-143, carrying 120 passengers, was travelling from Karachi to Lahore when it a bird collided with its engine.

However, the pilot of the aircraft successfully landed at Lahore airport. Subsequently, the technical staff after examining the condition of the aircraft grounded it.

