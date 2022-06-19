CCTV cameras to be installed in police stations to improve efficiency: Sindh IG

KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday said that installation of CCTV cameras in all the police stations across Sindh had been started which would be monitored by the respective office of the Senior Superintendent of Police.

Recommendations have also been submitted to the Sindh Home department to procure shoulder cameras to further improve the performance of the traffic police, he said this while talking to media.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that installation of CCTV cameras in the police stations will be started from the district Central – Karachi and the process of installation in most of the police stations is also in the final stages. He said that at least four cameras were being installed in a police station including main gate, duty officer’s room, police station lock-up and corridor.

IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that citizens usually complained that they were not treated decently by the police in the police station. After the installation of cameras, this complaint would be completely overcome, he added.

Can the distances between the police and the common man be bridged by changing the culture of police station only? he asked. He further said that incidents of robbery and looting were being reported across the city and one of the top priorities of the police was to curb street crimes and all necessary steps were being taken in this regard.

He said that it had also been recommended to the Sindh Home department to procure shoulder cameras for the officers of traffic police so as to adopt modern technology, which would be used to record video during challan on traffic rules violations. If the traffic police officer did not record video at the time of challan, then it would be considered as his mistake and departmental action would be taken against him, he said.