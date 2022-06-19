Civil society demands probe into eco-terrorism

Peshawar – Civil society activists have demanded investigation into the recent forest fires which destroyed huge numbers of plants and trees in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Balochistan and Punjab.

They said the sudden and simultaneous fires ironically ignited on the World Environment Day, the UN theme for 2022 being “Only One Planet”, this is symbolic of eco-terrorism that cannot be ignored. However, the ongoing political divide has served as a distraction with scant media coverage or declaration of a natural disaster to alert global and national agencies for a robust response.

Already ranked as the top high-risk nation in the region, the loss of huge forest tracts and fragile ecosystems is an example of existential threat to Pakistan’s future.

They also said that the KP minister for environment did not attend important meetings summoned by the CM, and the media quoted him claiming “minor damage to forests in 8 affected districts during the entire month,” thus betraying criminal ignorance.

Blaming the infernos on dry weather, (guzara) communal land or local enmities or accidental grass fires, is shrugging government & state responsibility in the face of grave ecological & man made challenges.

A few knowledgeable and honest forest officials and representatives of all local communities have alleged connivance of top ranking KP representatives working hand in hand with land grabbers and timber mafia. The backers and handlers behind this blaze deserve to be held accountable through transparent investigation and prosecution.

Hamid Afridi, a development expert based in Islamabad, said: “The unseen sinister and criminal hands causing ‘environmental terrorism’ must be exposed, apprehended, punished and made examples for posterity and ensuring the rule of law. This crime against fragile ecosystems, the environment and people of KP is too grave to be leftover to departmental inquiry alone and let it be buried under bureaucratic cover up.”

Mansoor Ahmad, from the Institute of Architects of Pakistan (IAP), said that the numbers of fires simultaneously in different regions are not incidental, nor the deaths of neither innocent souls nor injuries to the brave fire fighters and forest officers a routine affair to be forgiven.

Usman Marwat, Chairman Hayatabad Council City Metropolitan Peshawar, demanded Peshawar High Court to take a suo moto action and make accountable the KP government for failing to pre-empt this historic fire and total lack of preparedness to take timely measures.

Advocate Ali Gohar, a pro bono lawyer, said the concerned citizens of KP and Pakistan are urged to sign a petition be filed with the department/KP government and PHC to seek a professional investigation by an independent commission comprising panel of experts from Pakistan & international agencies facilitated by KP government, to determine responsibility and recommend future courses of action and preventive measures with clear guidelines for the forest staff, local authorities, LEAs, communities, etc.

“This existential threat should not be buried; otherwise, we will have bigger disasters in years to come,” he said.