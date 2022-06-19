In times of crisis, drastic and emergency measures have to be put in place, and the oil and energy shortage that the country is facing is no less a crisis. In light of the alarming situation, the Centre and provincial governments have started to put in place measures to curb the unnecessary usage of these utilities, in particular, to reduce load-shedding by conserving energy.

The Sindh government has taken the initiative on this by putting restrictions on the opening times of a lot of businesses. Shops, markets, bazaars, and shopping malls have been asked to close their businesses by 9 pm. Following Punjab’s example, wedding halls, banquets and venues hosting marriage-related ceremonies have to close by 10:30 pm.

National efforts to conserve energy are not new. We saw such measures in place during the pandemic and if enacted in a reasonable and thoughtful manner, they can to some degree bring results. Such steps are necessary considering the quagmire the country finds itself in; in the midst of a heat wave with concerning levels of load-shedding and water shortage.

Indeed, specific business hours and mandating the closure of establishments by 10 pm is a measure followed by many countries in Europe. However, for this initiative to be successful and credible, it should be enforced properly and not selectively. The government should ensure that implementation and regulation of these restrictions are carried out fairly and no loopholes are sought, especially by the wedding industry which consumes a lot of unnecessary electricity.

Moreover, this is only one small step to conserve energy but it will not get us out of the power and energy crisis; the government is still responsible for negotiating better contracts in the power and energy sector, adopting greener policies, reducing line losses and theft, and building a path to Pakistan becoming more self-reliant. Institutional level efforts to conserve energy through curtailing demand are insufficient.