Our Staff Reporter

Court orders action against Dania Shah for leaking Aamir Liaquat’s indecent videos

KARACHI-The troubles for the estranged third wife of late MNA and TV host Amir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah have multiplied as a social organization on Saturday filed a petition against her in a local court in Karachi.
The petition sought an action against Dania Shah for uploading obscene videos of her late husband on social media.
During the hearing, the court ordered an action against the third wife of Mr Hussain who is a teenager and had filed Khula (cancellation of Nikah) application from her late husband in a court of law.
The petition filed by a social organization has made Dania Shah and FIA Cybercrime Wing respondents in the case.
While giving his arguments, petitioner’s lawyer Advocate Amir Jamil Virk told the court that Dania uploaded indecent videos of Mr Hussain on social media. He beseeched the court to issue an order to the FIA Cybercrime Wing asking it to take an action against the late politician’s third wife who humiliated Pakistani women all over the world by doing this shameful act.
The petition further stated that it was mean on the part of Mrs Dania to release indecent videos of her husband on social media on some petty domestic row while pleading the court that she be punished for this reprehensible act.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

International

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Entertainment

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, says Boris Johnson

Entertainment

Angelina claims 41pc of forcibly displaced people in Ukraine are children

Entertainment

TikTok says Oracle to keep US user data safe

Entertainment

Tom Cruise lands in South Korea for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ promotions

1 of 1,266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More