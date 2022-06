HYDERABAD- District & Sessions Court Hyderabad on Saturday took notice of the death of a law student whose body was found some days ago. The court ordered the Qasimabad police station to submit a report about the death of 21 years old Ashfaq Hussain Shar, who was a law student at Meetharam Campus of Sindh University. Shar’s body was found in the apartment where he lived in Naseem Nagar.