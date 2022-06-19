CPEC-ACC to facilitate Chinese in agri sector

ISLAMABAD- CPEC-Agriculture Cooperation Centre (ACC), a newly established centre at Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (AAUR), will conduct policy research and facilitate Chinese companies to work in the agriculture sector while promoting institutional cooperation.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Saturday, CPEC-ACC can be helpful for the investment of Chinese investors and Pakistani corporations working together in the fields of seed technology, agriculture material and machinery, agriculture product processing and supporting service systems such as warehousing, cold chains and logistics to promote the transformation and upgradation of Agriculture sector.

During a seminar held on Pak-China Agriculture cooperation under CPEC, Prof Dr Azam Khan, Director CPEC-ACC briefed participants on the role and importance of the newly established centre.

He said that this university has dual linkages with farmers and the corporate sector, adding that “we can work together to improve agriculture productivity as harsh weather, unscientific farming systems and expensive inputs have marginalised the agriculture sector”.

He underscored that a platform for the Pakistani and Chinese agriculture-based companies can be established to work together for the introduction of high-yielding Chinese crop genes.

“Currently in Pakistan farmers have started high-density plantation of fruits trees, especially Mango, citrus and guava which need highly efficient technologies for cultural practices like pruning, spraying and harvesting”, he added.