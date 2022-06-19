Our Staff Reporter

Dacoits unrestrained despite police actions

SHEIKHUPURA – In the vicinity of Sheikhupura, despite the police operations against criminal actions, traders, passers-by, passengers, and residents were looted.

Two burglars looted Rs 97,000 from a medical store, near the area of A-Division, Bikhi Road.  The accused could not be arrested despite CCTV footage. Unnumbered motorcyclists broke into Ibrar’s Mobile Shop, handcuffed him, and looted Rs 38,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

In another case like this, two armed men in Mubarakabad broke into the shop and looted Rs2 lacs in cash.

Also, the motorcyclists near Lahore Road Ataabad grid station flew with six petrol engines of the landlord, Sajjad Ahmad.

Two shot dead in two separate incidents

Two persons were shot dead in two separate incidents in the vicinity of Sheikhupura on Saturday. The accused managed to escape.

 

 

Two unidentified armed men shot dead 55-year-old

Two unidentified armed men entered a house and shot dead 55-year-old Safdar Ali, in Zia Abad, Ravi Rayan area of Ferozwala police station. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody, and shifted it to the morgue.

According to the police, the case will be registered against the accused.

 

