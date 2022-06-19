APP

DC visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

ISLAMABAD – After a heavy downpour on Saturday morning in the capital, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited various localities and checked cleaning work in preparation for the impeding rainfall for proper drainage of water. During his visit at sector E-11, he instructed the societies’ management to expedite the cleanliness work and widening of nullahs by removing encroachment around it to ensure smooth flow of water as more rains were expected in the coming days. The deputy commissioner had already directed the management of housing societies to ensure cleanliness of nullahs for proper drainage of rain water. He asked the housing societies to immediately close the basements of residential houses and commercial plazas around the drains to avoid any emergency situation during monsoon. The DC also visited nullahs near kachi abadis (slum areas), diplomatic enclave, Bhara Kahu and inspected the cleaning work. “No negligence would be tolerated in safety of residents, those responsible would be punished strictly,” the DC warned.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

International

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Entertainment

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, says Boris Johnson

Entertainment

Angelina claims 41pc of forcibly displaced people in Ukraine are children

Entertainment

TikTok says Oracle to keep US user data safe

Entertainment

Tom Cruise lands in South Korea for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ promotions

1 of 2,782

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More