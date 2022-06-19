Staff Reporter

District admin starts implementation on closure of markets

NAWABSHAH -In order to meet the energy crises, the Sindh government has started implementation of its orders of closing bazaars and markets by 9pm. In this regard on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars of all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad have started visiting the business areas for closure of shops, bazaars, markets and shopping centers by 9pm. The DC said that all the Assistant Commissioners would visit business areas on daily basis and the instructions issued for closure of business by 9pm would be strictly implemented. He appealed to the business community to cooperate with the district administration in implementation of the order by Sindh government.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

International

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Entertainment

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, says Boris Johnson

Entertainment

Angelina claims 41pc of forcibly displaced people in Ukraine are children

Entertainment

TikTok says Oracle to keep US user data safe

Entertainment

Tom Cruise lands in South Korea for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ promotions

1 of 1,266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More