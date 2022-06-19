Dua Zehra’s father moves SC against high court’s verdict

KARACHI – The father of Dua Zehra — the teenage girl who went missing from Karachi in April and was recovered from Punjab earlier this month — on Saturday lodged an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Sindh High Court’s verdict that said his daughter was free to decide her fate. On June 8, the SHC had allowed Dua to decide whom she wanted to reside or go along with after she denied on oath being kidnapped by her purported husband. Her father Mehdi Kazmi submitted a petition challenging the SHC verdict in the apex court. The petition argued that the SHC had erred in law by setting Dua, a minor, at liberty instead of committing her to the lawful custody of a guardian. It said that the court can only set a person of age at liberty while minors were supposed to be committed to a guardian’s lawful custody. It argued that when documentary evidence like birth certificate, Nadra certificates and passport — that showed her age as 14 — was available then it could not be overridden by a medical report.