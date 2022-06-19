Agencies

Dua Zehra’s father moves SC against high court’s verdict

KARACHI – The father of Dua Zehra — the teenage girl who went missing from Karachi in April and was recovered from Punjab earlier this month — on Saturday lodged an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Sindh High Court’s verdict that said his daughter was free to decide her fate. On June 8, the SHC had allowed Dua to decide whom she wanted to reside or go along with after she denied on oath being kidnapped by her purported husband. Her father Mehdi Kazmi submitted a petition challenging the SHC verdict in the apex court. The petition argued that the SHC had erred in law by setting Dua, a minor, at liberty instead of committing her to the lawful custody of a guardian. It said that the court can only set a person of age at liberty while minors were supposed to be committed to a guardian’s lawful custody. It argued that when documentary evidence like birth certificate, Nadra certificates and passport — that showed her age as 14 — was available then it could not be overridden by a medical report.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

International

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Entertainment

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, says Boris Johnson

Entertainment

Angelina claims 41pc of forcibly displaced people in Ukraine are children

Entertainment

TikTok says Oracle to keep US user data safe

Entertainment

Tom Cruise lands in South Korea for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ promotions

1 of 9,083

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More