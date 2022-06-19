ECP extends display centres’ date till June 30

KHYBER – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date of display centres from June 19 till June 30, 2022 for registration, correction and transfer of electoral votes.

In a press release the District Election Commissioner Hamidullah Marwat said that 98 display centres have been established across the district for the information of present status of electoral votes.

The last date of these centres was June 19, 2022 which has been extended till June 30, he added and said a citizen can get information of his/her present status of vote by sending his/her ID card number in SMS on 8300. He urged that in case of registration, correction and shifting of electoral vote, one can immediately visit the nearest display centre. He also stressed upon visitors to point out through application if they find entry of any unrelated or dead person in the voter list.