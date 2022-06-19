Figures in provisional budget extremely fluid: Experts

ISLAMABAD – Economic experts have noted that figures in the provisional budget 2022-23 are extremely fluid and would not remain the same in the final budget that will be approved at the end of the month.

They stated that the political instability, which is coinciding with the economic instability, has created a critical situation for efficient budget planning and approval. This was observed during a hybrid seminar titled ‘The Federal Budget 2022-23: A Review’, organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) to evaluate the federal budget for the next fiscal year and its economic direction through the lens of policy.

Dr Pervaiz Tahir, former chief economist Planning Commission of Pakistan, was of the view that the present budget indicates no seriousness and philosophy behind its preparation. He noted that despite setting growth targets, Pakistan is not moving towards growth because of inherent challenges and limitations in its economic structure. Many problems and challenges would continue to exist for some time before actual growth is visible. He further pointed out certain challenges including the low long-term investment rate and direction of the growth target. Confronting the criticisms made on low growth rate of five per cent, he stated that a growth rate beyond 6% can create a crisis for Pakistan. Talking about the role of the IMF in budget approval or planning, he said that Pakistan would have been in a different position if it had done its planning without the intervention and role of the IMF.

Zaheeruddin Dar, founder, Centre for International Entrepreneurship and Trade, pointed out that it is too early to visualize the effect and outcome of this budget as the figures are expected to change and the actual picture will become evident at the end of the fiscal year through closing accounts. He stated that Pakistan is already going through a default state in terms of balance of payments, but has not announced it. This is because by doing so, it is the elite class that would have to pay the price, while in the current scenario it is the poor who are paying the price. Sharing his insights on tax evasion, he elaborated how the collection is increasing every year, only to result in a declining tax-to-GDP ratio. He said that the capacity to pay taxes is decreasing every year, resulting in a continuous increase in tax rates, a decrease in tax-to-GDP ratio, and decreased economic activity. He also highlighted the ignorance of the politicians and policymakers concerned on this important issue.

Dar said that Pakistan faces several challenges due to the Ukraine conflict and to meet those challenges the country must invest in its economy timely to generate productivity. Abbas Raza, former chairman, National Tariff Commission, was of the view that the budget presents a very bleak state of the economy faced with trade deficit, on the one hand, and unmanageable foreign and domestic debt, on the other hand. While confronting the silence of the budget on various issues, he highlighted the failure to propose effective policies and measures for debt retirement, domestic revenue mobilization, industrial revival, control of POL prices, and inflation control. Quoting the observation made by late finance minister Dr. Mahbub-ul-Haq regarding black money, Raza elaborated how corruption and tax evasion lead to further economic challenges including unmanageable fiscal debt, devaluation of the rupee, trade and current account deficits, and compliance with the IMF and World Bank conditions.

Dr. Waqar Masood, former SAPM on revenue and former secretary finance, was of the view that the budget failed to address the people’s grievances and gain public trust. He also expressed his concerns on the trade deficit, revenue generation, tax-to-GDP ratio issues, and expenditure of government. While evaluating the breakdown of budget figures, he pointed out that no option is left for any productive investments to make the economy stronger. Dr. Salman Ahmed, director Islamic Economics Project, was more concerned about the low proportion of the budget for public sector development programs and social protection sectors. He observed that the budget for every public sector development area like health, science, and education, had been reduced this year.

While presenting a breakdown of budget figures, he apprised the audience of how flawed the distributions are and how difficult it would be to achieve the targets. In addition to highlighting the ignored areas of industrial privatization and investments in the social and public sectors, he also pointed out budgetary flaws regarding tax evasion, reduction of subsidies, inflation, and burden on the poor.