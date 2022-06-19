FM Bilawal commends hard work, dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s FATF team

Foreign Minister has reiterated Pakistan’s high level commitment to continue aligning Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime with global standards.

In a statement today (Sunday), he said the announcement by the Financial Action Task Force plenary of granting an on-site visit to Pakistan is a welcome development.

The Foreign Minister said we look forward to the on-site visit and a successful and early culmination of the process leading to Pakistan’s exit from the grey list.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also commended the hard work and dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s FATF team that have led to the successful completion of all technical requirements of both FATF Action Plans.

He said Pakistan is committed to continue this positive trajectory of reforming the financial sector as part of its larger strategic objective of strengthening national economy.

The Foreign Minister expressed the confidence that this good news from FATF will restore confidence in Pakistan’s economy and act as a catalyst for sustained growth and development.