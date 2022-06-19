News Desk

FM Bilawal commends hard work, dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s FATF team

Foreign Minister has reiterated Pakistan’s high level commitment to continue aligning Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime with global standards.

In a statement today (Sunday), he said the announcement by the Financial Action Task Force plenary of granting an on-site visit to Pakistan is a welcome development.

The Foreign Minister said we look forward to the on-site visit and a successful and early culmination of the process leading to Pakistan’s exit from the grey list.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also commended the hard work and dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s FATF team that have led to the successful completion of all technical requirements of both FATF Action Plans.

He said Pakistan is committed to continue this positive trajectory of reforming the financial sector as part of its larger strategic objective of strengthening national economy.

The Foreign Minister expressed the confidence that this good news from FATF will restore confidence in Pakistan’s economy and act as a catalyst for sustained growth and development.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘No chance’ of Zilhaj moon sighting on 29th Ziquad eve: PMD

Karachi

Pre-monsoon rains will lash Sindh districts on June 21-22: PMD

Karachi

Rangers, CTD arrest most wanted TTP leader

Islamabad

Islamabad shuts markets by 9 PM under section 144

National

CAA instructs airlines take measures to avoid bird collisions

Islamabad

People have rejected narrative of Imran Khan: Information Minister

National

Govt working round the clock to overcome energy crisis: Amir Muqam

Islamabad

PM announces nationwide CPR training programme

Lahore

PP-167 by-election: Clash erupts between PTI, PML-N workers

Lahore

Punjab CM reviews progress on solarization project in Cholistan

1 of 8,408

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More