Governor for promotion of sports in educational institutions

LAHORE – Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has stressed the need to promote sports activities at educational institutions for a healthy youth. Talking to provincial Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Asadullah Faiz, who called on him at the Governor’s House here on Saturday. “Sports is essential for mental and physical development and all possible steps are being taken for this purpose,” said the Governor and added that it was important to engage the young generation in healthy sports activities while private sports clubs working for promotion of healthy sports in the society should be encouraged. Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz briefed the Governor Punjab on the transfer of e-employment centers to the universities and sought permission to hold the ceremony at the Governor’s House. He said under the MoU, 21 e-employment centers would be transferred to the universities. The Governor Punjab approved to hold an MoU signing ceremony at Governor House regarding transfer of e-employment centers between Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Punjab Information Technology Board and universities.