Our Staff Reporter

Govt trying to save country at cost of their politics, says Zardari

LAHORE – Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Central Leader Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that the coalition partners of the government were trying to save the country at the cost their politics. He was addressing the party workers of Lahore District 3 and 4 at the Bilawal House here. He said that inflation was result of Imran Khan’s wrong policies. He said that fate of the country would be changed if the PPP got opportunity to rule. He said that he was shifting to Gulberg as the workers faced difficulty to reach Bahria Town. He congratulated and welcomed Ashraf Bara on joining the PPP. On the occasion, PPP Punjab Women Wing President Samina Khalid Ghurki said that the presence of senior leadership especially Asif Zardari in Lahore was a good decision which would strengthen the party.
The party leaders of the city were also present in the gathering.

 

