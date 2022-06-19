News Desk

Govt working round the clock to overcome energy crisis: Amir Muqam

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam says the government is actively working to bring an end to the energy crisis in the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Rahat Kot Grid station in Swat on Sunday, he said the government took difficult decisions to stabilize the economic condition of the country.

The Advisor said that process of development has been resumed with renewed spirit and devotion under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

