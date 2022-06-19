An informal economy which comprises domestic workers can boost the crippling economy of Pakistan. It includes women’s participation too, statistics show that the informal sector has employed over 200 million house-based workers of which 12 million are women.

How can the informal sector flourish the debt-ridden economy of Pakistan?

One, as most of the home-based workers are illiterate, poor and belong to lower-middle-class backgrounds, there should be training centres for them to teach and make them able to meet the ever-increasing challenges of modern markets. Ultimately, GDP growth will be increased and come under documentation and hundreds of billions in tax revenue collection can be achieved.

Two, good governance would become a helping hand in raising and encouraging home-based workers in collecting revenue. Pakistan’s government should mitigate common challenges for them because a good welfare state’ aim is to prioritise good governance and formulate and implement policies for the betterment of the common masses in a state.

Hence, Pakistan is in dire need of mainstream home-based workers; we need to give them equal opportunities, skills, training and social protections so that they can be a part of tax collection which would be a good omen for the dwindling economy of Pakistan.

SYEDA HADIA BAKHTAWAR,

Nankana Sahib.