Imran Mukhtar

Interior ministry directs FIA to probe issuance of fake permission letters for tinted glasses

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a crackdown against those fraudulent elements who are involved in issuing fake permission letters on its behalf to use tinted glasses or black papers in private vehicles.

The action has been ordered on the complaint of the Home Department of the Punjab government, which says that some fraudsters are issuing fake permission letters in the name of the interior ministry to use tinted glasses in vehicles.

FIA is “directed to investigate the matter thoroughly and register cases against the involved culprits under intimation to this Ministry,” says a letter written by the Ministry of Interior to the director general (DG) FIA.

A spokesperson of the ministry clarified that the Interior Division has not issued a single new permission letter to use tinted glasses or black papers in any vehicle since 2013 after the court banned such practice.

The letter says that it has been brought into the notice of the ministry that fake letters for the use of tinted glasses are being used in the name of the interior ministry without any authorization.

The letter reads that the matter is further complicated that fake websites in the name of the Ministry of Interior with verification systems have been put in place. These people are allegedly charging hefty amounts from citizens for getting this permission issued, it added.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

International

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Entertainment

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, says Boris Johnson

Entertainment

Angelina claims 41pc of forcibly displaced people in Ukraine are children

Entertainment

TikTok says Oracle to keep US user data safe

Entertainment

Tom Cruise lands in South Korea for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ promotions

1 of 2,782

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More