Interior ministry directs FIA to probe issuance of fake permission letters for tinted glasses

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a crackdown against those fraudulent elements who are involved in issuing fake permission letters on its behalf to use tinted glasses or black papers in private vehicles.

The action has been ordered on the complaint of the Home Department of the Punjab government, which says that some fraudsters are issuing fake permission letters in the name of the interior ministry to use tinted glasses in vehicles.

FIA is “directed to investigate the matter thoroughly and register cases against the involved culprits under intimation to this Ministry,” says a letter written by the Ministry of Interior to the director general (DG) FIA.

A spokesperson of the ministry clarified that the Interior Division has not issued a single new permission letter to use tinted glasses or black papers in any vehicle since 2013 after the court banned such practice.

The letter says that it has been brought into the notice of the ministry that fake letters for the use of tinted glasses are being used in the name of the interior ministry without any authorization.

The letter reads that the matter is further complicated that fake websites in the name of the Ministry of Interior with verification systems have been put in place. These people are allegedly charging hefty amounts from citizens for getting this permission issued, it added.