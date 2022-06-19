TAHIR NIAZ

Islamabad police begin registration of foreigners, illegal immigrants

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police have launched a registration process for foreigners and illegal immigrants in order to secure the capital which houses several high-profile installments.

The directives for the registration process have been issued by Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad and DIG Operations Sohail Zafar has been tasked to complete the process in two days.

The aim is to secure the capital

The officials who are part of the registration process said that the local administration and Islamabad police are looking for an alternate place to accommodate illegal immigrants. “People should immediately get their employees, tenants and illegal immigrants living with them registered with the police,” they said and directed the hotels to keep a complete record of the guests. The officials have warned that anyone found involved in facilitating illegal immigrants would be dealt with strictly and no compromise will be made on the security of the federal capital.

