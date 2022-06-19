Islamabad shuts markets by 9 PM under section 144

The capital city administration has imposed section 144 in Islamabad to close the markets by 9:00 PM.

“The markets, shops, godowns and shopping malls in the city will be closed at 9:00 in the night,” according to a notification.

“Marriage halls, wedding ceremonies and lights will be off by 10:00 PM,” the administration has notified.

“All commercial, industrial centres, restaurants, clubs, parks, cinemas, theatres will be closed by 11:30 in night”.

“Bus terminals, bread-makers, milk shops and vegetable market will be exempted from the shutdown order,” according to notification.

“Section 144 in Islamabad will remain in force in Islamabad for two months,” deputy commissioner of the capital city Irfan Nawaz announced.

Punjab government has also notified to implement an energy-saving plan with markets close by 9:00pm.

The government has announced shutdown of shopping malls, markets and shops by 9:00 in the night.

Punjab government and traders had agreed to enforce an energy-saving plan from June 20.

The decision was taken after a meeting of traders with Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore.

According to sources, markets in Punjab will open at 8:00 in the morning and close by 9:00pm.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government on Friday announced the closure of all markets including shopping malls by 9:00 pm across the province to conserve electricity amid a crippling power crisis faced by the country.