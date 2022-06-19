JIT to probe involvement of policemen in Karachi blast

KARACHI – Police on Saturday announced to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe role of multiple policemen in Saddar blast in Karachi after a cop was arrested for his role in the IED attack.

A policeman arrested for his alleged role in the Saddar blast revealed during the probe that other policemen were also involved in the attack that claimed the life of a woman and injured multiple others. The attack was claimed by a Sindhi nationalist organization. “The arrested cop has shared details of other cops and his mobile phone has now been taken into custody for a forensic audit,” he said.

The police said that they are also probing previous deployments of the cop who remained part of rapid response force (RRF) of the police. “We will establish a JIT to further probe the suspect,” they said. On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies had claimed to have shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

The alleged terrorist killed in a joint raid carried out by the CTD and an intelligence agency had turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Allah Dino had turned out to be a prime facilitator in the Saddar blast after CCTV footage confirmed that he brought the IED-planted motorcycle and later blew it up with the help of remote control. “Both Allah Dino and Nawab killed during today’s raid hail from Tharparkar area and belong to a banned nationalist outfit, SRA,” sources said.

The CTD officials had revealed that Allah Dino was preparing for another attack when he along with his other accomplice was killed. “The CTD wanted to arrest them but they offered resistance,” they said adding that the suspect was also a key member of a nationalist party.