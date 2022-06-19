Our Staff Reporter

JIT to probe involvement of policemen in Karachi blast

KARACHI – Police on Saturday announced to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe role of multiple policemen in Saddar blast in Karachi after a cop was arrested for his role in the IED attack.
A policeman arrested for his alleged role in the Saddar blast revealed during the probe that other policemen were also involved in the attack that claimed the life of a woman and injured multiple others. The attack was claimed by a Sindhi nationalist organization. “The arrested cop has shared details of other cops and his mobile phone has now been taken into custody for a forensic audit,” he said.
The police said that they are also probing previous deployments of the cop who remained part of rapid response force (RRF) of the police. “We will establish a JIT to further probe the suspect,” they said. On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies had claimed to have shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.
The alleged terrorist killed in a joint raid carried out by the CTD and an intelligence agency had turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.
Allah Dino had turned out to be a prime facilitator in the Saddar blast after CCTV footage confirmed that he brought the IED-planted motorcycle and later blew it up with the help of remote control. “Both Allah Dino and Nawab killed during today’s raid hail from Tharparkar area and belong to a banned nationalist outfit, SRA,” sources said.
The CTD officials had revealed that Allah Dino was preparing for another attack when he along with his other accomplice was killed. “The CTD wanted to arrest them but they offered resistance,” they said adding that the suspect was also a key member of a nationalist party.

More Stories
International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

International

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Entertainment

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, says Boris Johnson

Entertainment

Angelina claims 41pc of forcibly displaced people in Ukraine are children

Entertainment

TikTok says Oracle to keep US user data safe

Entertainment

Tom Cruise lands in South Korea for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ promotions

1 of 1,266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More