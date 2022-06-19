Agencies

K Brunt announces retirement from Test cricket

LONDON -Legendary England pacer Katherine Brunt has decided to hang up her boots from the longest format of the game. The 36-year old seamer will continue to play in the shorter formats of the game. Brunt is England’s third leading wicket-taker in Women’s Tests, scalping up 51 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.52 and a strike-rate of 51.1. She has three 5-wicket hauls to her name. Brunt last played a Test match in the Women’s Ashes against Australia at the start of the year in January. Brunt, who made her Test debut in 2004, claimed it was a ‘smart’ decision to retire from the game, in order to prolong her white-ball career. “I feel like as an athlete there is never an obvious time to step away from doing the thing that you love. “But over the past two years thoughts of retirement have surfaced more and more, so I’ve decided to make a smart decision rather than an emotional one. Test cricket is my absolute passion and to retire from this format was truly a heart-breaking choice to make, but it allows me to prioritise white-ball cricket.”

