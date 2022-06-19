LRH begins treatment of RoP

Peshawar – Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar has started the treatment for Retinopathy of Prematurity (RoP), a disease normally known as blindness of the premature newborns. Talking to journalists, LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim said that the RoP of two premature babies was started at the hospital on Saturday. He said that RoP is a serious disease of children who are born premature and both the Nanotology and Ophthalmology units have jointly started its treatment at the province’s largest public sector hospital.

He said that LRH’s senior eye specialist Dr Nuzhat Raheel and Afshan Khattak from Nanotology section had been tasked to diagnose the RoP cases on time.

Discussing the disease, Dr Nuzhat said that if it is not diagnosed on time, it can lead to permanent blindness in the future.