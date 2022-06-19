Markets in Punjab to shut at 9 pm

LAHORE – After holding consultations with the representatives of trader’s community, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Saturday announced the closure of markets, bazaars and business centres of the province at 9 pm.

The trader’s community of the province announced that they fully support the government steps to overcome the energy crisis and lauded the government steps being taken for energy saving.

According to an agreement reached with the traders, the restaurants would remain open till 11:30 pm while marriage halls would be closed till 10:00 pm according to the previous policy. The chief minister said that the traders’ community would be given special favour in their business timings on Saturday adding that the closure decision will not be applicable on the medical stores.

| Restaurants to remain open till 11:30 pm, marriage halls till 10:00 pm | Decision will not be applicable on medical stores

The CM maintained that the timing policy for the Eid shopping will be reviewed in consultation with the trader community and their demand will be given due consideration.

Hamza Shahbaz appreciated the trader community for always supporting the nation in difficult times and thanked the trader community for extending their unconditional support on the government steps. The CM said that consultation is beneficial and positive decisions emerge after holding consultations adding that the trader community always plays a pivotal role for the betterment of the economy and vows to resolve their genuine problems. The office -bearers of the trader community expressed their views and also submitted proposals. Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ahmad Hassan, Rana Mashood Ahmad, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Atta Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar, Imran Goraya, Chief Secretary and concerned officials were also present on this occasion