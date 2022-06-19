Marriage hall sealed in Tarnol over one-dish policy violation

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed a marriage hall in the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station and registered a case against its owner over violation of the one-dish policy. Magistrate Sadar Zone Mir Yamin took action on Friday night following Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon’s directions to ensure compliance with the government’s policy of not having wedding ceremonies after 10pm and implementation on one-dish policy. Talking to APP, he said, by the government policy, marriage halls were bound to serve one-dish only at wedding ceremonies while halls should be closed by 10pm. A crackdown against violation of the section 144 was underway, he said adding that those who would dare to violate the law would be arrested indiscriminately.