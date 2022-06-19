New Gwadar Airport likely to be opened by March 23 next

ISLAMABAD -Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal directed the authorities to ensure inauguration of the new Gwadar Airport by March 23, 2023 along with shifting flight operations from the old airport to the new one.

According to Gwadar Pro, the minister was chairing a meeting to enhance Balochistan’s national and international air connectivity. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed for opening the new Gwadar Airport on March 23 as a Pakistan Day gift for the people of Balochistan.

Ahsan Iqbal also directed for starting international flights from Quetta Airport by August 14 this year, to connect the provincial capital with the Middle East to facilitate a large number of Pakistani expats working in Gulf countries.

He said that Hajj flights will also be started from Quetta Airport to Jeddah Airport.

The minister also directed the authorities to devise a policy for reducing air fares between Balochistan and other parts of the country for increasing traffic volume and ensuring higher air connectivity of the province. He said that the PM has directed to mainstream flight operations for the people of Balochistan to alleviate their sense of isolation.

He said that the current dynamic pricing model created hike in fares which discouraged people to opt for air travel. He directed for a stable pricing mechanism to address the low volume of domestic flights connecting the people of Baluchistan to other parts of the country.