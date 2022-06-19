‘No chance’ of Zilhaj moon sighting on 29th Ziquad eve: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is no chance of the Zilhaj moon sighting on the evening of 29 June, i.e. 29th of Ziquad, 1443 AH.

Thus the first day of new lunar month Zilhaj, will likely to fall on Friday July 01.

The new moon of Zilhaj, will born on crossing conjunction point at 07-52 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on on 29-06-2022, weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is No Chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1443 AH on the evening of 29 June i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1443 AH.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of 29 June.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to be held on the evening of 29 June for sighting the Rajab 1443 AH crescent.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon at their respective offices.

Zilhaj is the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims across the world celebrate Eidul Azha (Feast of Sacrifice) on 10th day of Zilhaj every year.

This year Eidul Azha will most likely to fall on Sunday, June 10 (10th Zilhaj).