No one will be allowed to violate election rules: ECP

FAISALABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) District Monitoring Officer Zaroya Amjad said on Saturday that no one would be allowed to violate the election rules during by-election.

She was visiting Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-97 where by-election is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022.

Talking to the media, she said that the constituency fell vacant when former MPA Muhammad Ajmal Cheema was de-seated. She said that the ECP had received nomination papers as well as appeals against them which would be decided on June 21.

The ECP official said that the revised list of contesting candidates would be issued on June 22 whereas election symbols would be allotted to the contesting candidates on June 23. She said that all contesting candidates had been provided election code of ethics with a request to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

She said that monitoring of PP-97 would continue till polling day and no one would be allowed to violate the election rules and regulations. She also visited various parts of the constituency and got removed oversized and prohibited flaxes from walls, poles and other places.

She visited the offices of different political parties and directed their staff and supporters of the contesting candidates to abide by the election law. Monitoring Officer Rana Sajid Mehmood Qasim and others were also present.

