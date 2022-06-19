Noor enters Asian Junior Squash final

LAHORE -Pakistan’s Noor Zaman entered the final of 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2022 after thrashing his Malaysia’s rival Andrik Lim in the semifinal at Pattaya, Thailand on Saturday. Noor took only 26 minute in a straight sets battle by toppling his rival Anrik Lim of Malaysia in the first semifinal. Noor raced up to the victory with the score being 11-4, 11-2 and 11-3. Noor, who had many titles to his credit for Pakistan in the junior squash, will now face Joachim Chuah from Malaysia in the final to be played today (Sunday).

Noor said he is in great form and he will try to win the title for Pakistan. “Joachim Chuah is a good player but I will play my natural game and hopefully I will try to produce good results in the final.”