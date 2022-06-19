Old man provides free petrol to citizens in Karachi

KARACHI – An old man from Orangi Town area of Karachi is being hailed for providing free petrol to motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers amid rising inflation.

According to details, an old man has provided free petrol worth Rs700 to almost 90 motorcyclists and rickshaw driver at a petrol pump in Orangi Town No.5.

Some citizens made videos of the old and shared on social media, which went viral. In the viral video, the old man can be seen holding a list of almost 90 motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers to whom he intended to provide free fuel worth Rs700.

Media reports said that after providing free petrol to the citizens, the old man left the petrol pump and no one has been able to contact him so far.