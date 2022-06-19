Our Staff Reporter

Pak Army is pride of entire nation: Babar Yousafzai

QUETTA – Political and social leader Babar Yousafzai has said that Pakistan Army is the pride of the whole nation, while political parties should refrain from false propaganda against it for their personal interests. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that rallies would  soon be taken out  all over Balochistan to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army. Babar Yousafzai said that the Pakistan Army and other security agencies have sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and durable peace has been restored in the area with tiring efforts of our brave and professional forces. He said, we strongly condemn false propaganda against the Pakistan Army.

 

Babar Yousafzai said that the entire Pakistani nation stood with Pakistan Army as it is responsible to protect the geographical and ideological borders of the mother land and the nation would not allow anyone to spread baseless propaganda against our valiant Armed Forces.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad police begin registration of foreigners, illegal immigrants

Islamabad

Ombudsman calls for resolving grievances of overseas Pakistanis

Islamabad

Interior ministry directs FIA to probe issuance of fake permission letters for tinted glasses

Islamabad

Marriage hall sealed in Tarnol over one-dish policy violation

Islamabad

PSF ready to fund research projects of pharma industry for its growth

Islamabad

HIV prevalence rate in Pakistan stands at 0.12 per 1,000 population: Report

Islamabad

8 motorcycles recovered, bike-lifter arrested

Islamabad

World Environment Day celebrated at PMAS AAUR

Islamabad

ITP organised 2,567 road safety workshops during ongoing year

Islamabad

6 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Rawalpindi

1 of 1,258

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More