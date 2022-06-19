Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, which has reportedly resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others, while causing destruction of property. Pakistan has expressed serious concerns at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar said on Friday, terrorists had also targeted the Imam Sahib mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. The spokesman said these acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant. He said Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

The spokesperson expressed strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and said that we support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens.

Attack on Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul killed at least two people and injured seven on Saturday, following a blast in a car loaded with explosives, said the officials. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any quarter.

A Taliban interior spokesman said that attackers had laden a car with explosives but it had detonated before reaching its target. Taliban authorities were securing the site, he added.

Gornam Singh, a temple official, said: “There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don’t know how many of them are alive or how many dead.”

A spokesman for Kabul’s commander said his forces had taken control of the area and cleared it of the attackers. One Sikh worshipper had been killed in the attack while one Taliban fighter killed during the clearing operation, he added.

Since taking power in August, the Taliban say they have secured Afghanistan, although international officials and analysts say the risk of resurgence in militancy remains. Some attacks in recent months have been claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in largely Muslim Afghanistan, comprising about 300 families before the country fell to the Taliban. But many left afterwards, say members of the community and media.