Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Mujahid

KABUL – Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has said that the negotiations between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Pakistan’s government have concluded two days back in Kabul.

Talking to media, Mujahid, who is the deputy of minister information and culture, said he hopes the negotiations bear fruit as the last round of peace talks between the two sides did not yield results.

The Afghan Taliban official said that his side played the role of a mediator. He assured that in case the negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan fail, then the Taliban would not allow the Afghan soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

The TTP have carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since 2007. It is not directly affiliated with the Afghan Taliban but pledges allegiance to them.

Mujahid noted that the TTP has announced an indefinite ceasefire and since then the attacks in the country have been halted.