News Desk

Parallel PA session: Parvez Elahi says Punjab govt committed illegal act

Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi on Sunday said that the Punjab government has committed an illegal act after summoning a parallel session during the ongoing session of the assembly.

During his meeting with former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Elahi said that only the speaker has the authority to prorogue a session which was summoned by him. “No one has the authority to prorogue the session summoned by the speaker,” he said.

He lamented that those who raised slogans of ‘vote ko izzat do’ have hurt the supremacy of the Punjab Assembly as they tried to make it subservient to the orders of the governor Punjab.

“There is no legal and constitutional standing for summoning the Punjab Assembly at any other place and forcing the secretariat staff to attend it,” Parvez Elahi said.

He added that deputy speaker has no right to summon the session of the Punjab Assembly and secretary has the authority under rules to release orders regarding calling and proroguing the house.

Speaking on the matter, the former governor said that the assembly has also nullified the orders from the governor to restrict powers of the speaker. “The assembly has passed a resolution to nullify the ordinance,” Omar Sarfraz Cheema said

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Police arrest suspect behind murder of businessman’s daughter in law

Islamabad

‘No chance’ of Zilhaj moon sighting on 29th Ziquad eve: PMD

Karachi

Pre-monsoon rains will lash Sindh districts on June 21-22: PMD

Karachi

Rangers, CTD arrest most wanted TTP leader

Islamabad

Islamabad shuts markets by 9 PM under section 144

National

CAA instructs airlines take measures to avoid bird collisions

Islamabad

People have rejected narrative of Imran Khan: Information Minister

National

Govt working round the clock to overcome energy crisis: Amir Muqam

Islamabad

PM announces nationwide CPR training programme

National

FM Bilawal commends hard work, dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s FATF team

1 of 8,454

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More