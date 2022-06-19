People have rejected narrative of Imran Khan: Information Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the government is focused to put national economy on right path and nobody will be allowed to create disruption in the country.

In a series of tweets today (Sunday), she said people have rejected the narrative of Imran Khan and they will not come out for those who are responsible for economic disaster and record inflation in the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said during the last four years, national interest was sacrificed for the sake of some diamonds and historic loans taken.